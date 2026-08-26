South Canterbury mixed cropping grower Colin Hurst can now count himself a dairy farmer, writes Tim Cronshaw. On a wintry day, the faintest of sea breezes wafts along the yard as Colin Hurst opens the office door to the cow shed. Inside, his son, Nick, and contract milker Jamie Harris are on a video meeting, ticking off a work list from a propped up laptop. The sun is shining as the trio amble over to the grain crusher just added by the family, sitting between a row of new silos. Nearby, a shed pen of calves under cover are awaiting their next suckle of the calf feeder, and colostrum cows graze contentedlya couple of paddocks away. In the yard, a rainbow-hued relic of a Ford tractor, with worn Watties branding just faintly visible, is being put to good use propelling feed wheat grain to the crusher, after decades of hard cropping work. For the South Canterbury farmer, buying Annalong Dairy Farm is about the next generation. After 40 years of mixed arable farming, the first milk going through the herringbone shed was a special moment for Federated Farmers’ new national president. “The thing about this is it’s more about my son Nick. He’s taking the lead because I’m in my early 60s and I’ve got more than enough to worry about. It’s all about our family and looking to opportunities.’’ The dairy farm is over the main highway and railway from Wharanui, bought by his late father Tom and mother Ailsa in the early 1960s when it was a sheep and beef farm combined with wheat and barley growing. This was where he and his siblings, Maurice and Carolyn, grew up and went to the local primary school on the school bus, before attending boarding school in Timaru. Unsure of what to do next, he served an apprenticeship at Annett & Darling, an engineering firm manufacturing wool-scouring machinery, for four years. Returning home at the start of 1986, aged 21, his parents soon after bought a neighbouring farm, which he and his wife, Janis, married in 1998, call home today. This was a tough period when harder-hit farmers went broke after subsidies were removed and interest rates went through the roof. Buying a new farm was not for the faint-hearted, but the Hurst seniors wanted their son to join them in a farming partnership. This moment has always stuck with him, and he and Janis wanted to create opportunities for their own children. [Missing Credit]Federated Farmers president Colin Hurst is a mixed cropping, livestock — and more lately, dairy — farmer in South Canterbury. Photo: Tim Cronshaw “My parents were really keen to get a young me on the land and into land ownership. It was 40 years ago when we bought this place so that was a really great opportunity for a young person and I was keen to get our young people involved in farming.’’ Over the years they have bought neighbouring land including a property just south of Makikihi township in 1999 and other blocks with Hurst Partnership totalling 700ha. “We have always been keen to diversify and were just wondering what to do when this dairy farm was on the market next door and had been on the market for a while. We had a look around and decided to have a crack at it so we signed it up and took ownership on June 2.’’ [Missing Credit]South Canterbury farmers (from left) Colin Hurst, contract milker Jamie Harris and Nick Hurst inspect the newly installed grain crusher at Annalong Dairy Farm near Makikihi. Photo: Tim Cronshaw The dairy farm, seven or eight metres above sea level, is on 330ha, with about 260ha of this acting as the milk platform. Three centre pivots, two RotoRainers and K-Line draw irrigation water from deep wells. The rest is non-productive land because of coastal stop banks next to the sea or tracks and waterways flanked by riparian plantings. Mr Hurst said it was a challenging farm on heavy soils — wet in the winter but hung on well in the summer. “So we will put our mark on there and have already installed a grain feeding system to utilise some of the grain here for the 50-aside herringbone shed. It works well and we are halfway through calving [last week].’’ The dairy farm is owned in partnership by the Hursts with their son and his partner Alice Knight. “The key here is we have used the leverage of this farm to borrow against and to give them a chance of even more land ownership, and they will be able to grow their equity of the partnership in the land ownership.” Individual farms held by the family are in a trust structure with he and his father leasing the land via a farming company. This is being carried on by his son who also bought into the original farm last year. He said they were lucky to have contract milkers Jamie Harris and partner Jessica Neame on board to run the new operation with two workers. [Missing Credit]An old Ford tractor has a new life feeding wheat grain to a crusher at the Hurst family's new dairy farm in South Canterbury. Photo: Tim Cronshaw A herd of 650 crossbred cows, milking twice a day, and their 160 replacements, came with the farm and were wintered on the Hursts’ other properties. Annalong was converted about 12 years ago, and they will see how the farm runs in their first year before making changes. Part of the plan is to increase the low stocking rate and lift last season’s 280,000kg of milksolids. “I like to think putting in grain feeding we will be able to give that a boost. It’s a conservative figure and we would like to work to better that, but we are novices to this dairy game. Look, we have been farming for a number of years and know about livestock, know about growing things and it’s just the refinement of the operation.’’ [Missing Credit]Colin Hurst with the first of the family's dairy calves at Annalong Dairy Farm near South Canterbury's Makikihi. Photo: Tim Cronshaw Farm consultant Trevor Gee has visited to make sure they are meeting targets. “It’s pretty positive watching the milk litreage go up every couple of days when it gets collected. I always knew this, but it’s certainly welcome to get a milk cheque the month following delivery because compared with the arable side of things we can be waiting 18 months from when we plant the crop to getting the cash. So cash flow is certainly a big issue for arable.’’ Along with Annalong came the 1880s-listed Quinn’s homestead and brick stables, dining hall and rural buildings — now home base for the contract milkers. A brick works on the site, since demolished, provided construction material for colonial buildings in the district, including Waimate’s historic arcade. The family’s property structure means the dairy farm will be run as a stand-alone business. Grain, silage and baleage, as well as grazing through the winter months, will be purchased from the Hursts’ arable farm at a market rate. Mr Hurst said the dairy farm was like a ready-made customer for the family’s arable business. “There is good synergies back the other way and there are obviously feed sales, but on this farm here of 700ha we are cropping 400ha and roughly we are growing a couple of thousand tonnes of wheat. Mostly it goes to the pig and poultry sector and we have always done a lot of grazing and now we have the dairy farm.’’ Sheep are grazed for neighbours and hoggets for family members and in the past they have carried out dairy grazing for another neighbour, as well as some beef finishing. Grazing contracts have integrated well with the arable farm’s grass seed crops as stock feed on the stubble and baled straw. So running Annalong’s young dairy stock on the mixed arable farm will be an easy fit and in all likelihood they will probably do less cropping and more dairy grazing. “We are also exploring possibilities with doing dairy beef as well from finishing off some of the calves. That is becoming a thing so if we can look after that then that’s another income.’’ Once the best cows are mated for replacements, beef straws will be inseminated for the rest of the herd to produce cross calves finished on the irrigated arable property. While the last harvest was a tough one for many arable farmers, the Hursts were further south and less impacted by the weather, harvesting wheat yields at a 10-tonne average to the hectare. Grass seed on the ground for a week found a dry window and the wheat crop was 10 days earlier than usual. About 20 years ago they moved to autumn sowing rather than spring planting because clay soils hung onto moisture for harvesting in the New Year, starting with turnip seed, early grass seed and cereals normally in later January, followed by later crops such as red clover into late March. A $100 a tonne lift in the grain price from the previous year would help arable farmers, but fuel and fertiliser costs “bouncing around’’ would absorb much of this, he said. Mr Hurst said he felt for farmers north of them who struggled last season and understood the issues they were facing such as higher land costs. “The other thing impacting on arable is the cost of replacing machinery — it’s pretty huge. We’ve got a policy of keeping our machinery up to date so we replaced our combine [harvester] and it’s coming into its third year. But jeez I’m not sure what’s going to happen because we bought it when everything took off in a reasonably low hour trade. … To replace that combine now would be $1.4 million I suppose. That’s a lot of money and that’s really got a question mark for us with arable in the future.’’ Mr Hurst said other farmers were reducing cropping if they had a livestock component, and a North Island friend who had lost maize seed contracts was likely to go full livestock. The pressure going on arable was being seen around the world with a heatwave in Europe exposing old bridges and sunken wartime vessels in the Danube River. A changing climate could result in lower supplies and food price increases playing out, he said. Mr Hurst said his own view was their arable and new dairy operations were complementary and added greater milk cash flows, grain and stock feed sales and calf-rearing income to strengthen the family business. Further opportunities could yet arise as their daughter has returned from travelling with a boyfriend now working on the farm, and a surveyor son is in Christchurch. The arrival of grandchildren has impressed on them even more to plan ahead for the next generations. Several recurring themes have run through his life — giving younger family members an early start into farming, service to the community and freakish injuries steering him in new directions. Civic duty runs through the family, which came out from England to farm in the back of Waimate in the 1870s. [Missing Credit]Federated Farmers national president Colin Hurst at the family's Annalong Dairy Farm near Makikihi, south of Timaru. Photo: Tim Cronshaw Hurst senior was chairman of the Waimate County Council and a grandfather represented South Canterbury in Federated Farmers. Mr Hurst was voted in as the Fed’s new president, replacing Tasman dairy farmer Wayne Langford in June. “I’ve had a bit of a back injury and I was laid up for two months with a disc that bulged out basically because I was doing the spraying in this tractor seat bouncing around and I’d had one operation so this second time it was mid-May when I had my L4 and L5 fused together. That’s just transformed me because it’s only successful for about half the people so I’m a real success story, but I still have to take it easy and it means I can dedicate time for the Federated Farmers job.’’ About a day a week is spent managing the farm and he wants to get around the country more to meet farmers and push for farming needs in Wellington. A “sniffing network’’ of contacts made over a lifetime in farming circles is relied on to find out what is happening on the ground so farming can be bettered. His parents had a Feds farm membership which included him at an early stage and he was invited to the local annual meeting in Waimate in the 1990s. He rose up the ranks as an arable delegate for South Canterbury to become the Waimate branch chairman, South Canterbury arable chairman and, eventually, after a break, into the national role. A busy phase when there was only him, his father and another employee on the farm saw him step away before Covid-19 as the national arable vice-chairman. Ironically, a second injury found him with more time on his hands. “I was coming home from working on a pivot one night and I noticed the cattle were out so I went off to round them up and was running across the field and I blew my Achilles tendon. Because I was so hands-on I didn’t stop working and it didn’t heal properly and I redid it and they operated on me and stitched me up. I stopped everything and lay on the couch and because of this my son Nick who was travelling had to come back and help on the farm. They were getting on alright without me being involved too much so I gave Feds a ring.’’ That led him to take on the national arable chairman role which gave him a seat on the executive. Six years later and he is now the president and serving farmers, in between preparing the way for the next Hurst generation on the farm. “I was never one to be in the limelight and was always one of these ones who just wanted to get stuck into the job and try to get a better deal and try to get rid of stupid rules for our farmers and community.’’