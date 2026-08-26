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Rural PeopleAugust 26

Leaving a legacy: Establishing New Zealand’s largest contiguous kauri forest in Otago

Peter Parsons is back in Otago to create his field of dreams by growing New Zealand’s largest  contiguous kauri forest.
Shawn McAvinue
Leaving a legacy: Establishing New Zealand’s largest contiguous kauri forest in Otago
Leaving a legacy: Establishing New Zealand’s largest contiguous kauri forest in Otago
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Rural Life OtherAugust 26

Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago

A pipe dream is now a reality in South Otago.
Shawn McAvinue
Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago
Flood protection controls river flow and reduces water on farms in South Otago
Red MeatAugust 26

Survey shows shift towards beef cattle

The growth of the Southland beef herd is the largest percentage shift in New Zealand for the livestock class, a Beef + Lamb New Zealand survey shows.
Survey shows shift towards beef cattle
Survey shows shift towards beef cattle
Rural EventsAugust 26

Strong wool prices rise after sharp fall and more market volatility likely, auctioneer says.

The strong wool market delivered a major reversal of the sharp downward spiral across recent sales, PGG Wrightson says.
Strong wool prices rise after sharp fall and more market volatility likely, auctioneer says.
Strong wool prices rise after sharp fall and more market volatility likely, auctioneer says.