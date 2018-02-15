Ready for Golden Shears

Reigning Golden Shears champions Rowland Smith and Joel Henare are hot favourites to win again this year after dominating the major events at the Otago shearing and woolhandling championships at the weekend.

They have each been competing in the top class since their teens.

In the Balclutha Memorial Town Hall on Saturday, 31-year-old Smith blitzed reigning world champion and New Zealand team-mate John Kirkpatrick to win the Otago open shearing title, while Henare (26) won both the New Zealand woolhandler of the year and southern circuit woolhandling titles.

The wins took Henare, who is in his 12th season in the top class, to 99 open-grade wins.

His century looms at next weekend's Southern Shears in Gore.

It was his ninth New Zealand woolhandler of the year title and his fourth in a row.

He has had 15 wins since the start of last year.

At the Golden Shears in Masterton on March 1-3 he will be going for a record-equalling sixth open woolhandling title.