Dunedin
14
|
8
Wednesday,
Wed,
5
June
Jun
2024
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Rural Events
Rural Champions
ODT
Red Meat
Peters Angus 15th Annual Bull Sale
Photos by Shawn McAvinue
Limehills Polled Hereford Stud 45th Annual Bull Sale
Limehills Polled Hereford Stud 45th Annual Bull Sale
Photos by Shawn McAvinue
Megan Deans’ lemon slice
Megan Deans’ lemon slice
In a series, Shawn McAvinue asks the people making the food served at bull sales in the south to share their recipes.
Fast growth, calving ease important
Fast growth, calving ease important
Shawn McAvinue talks to Glenside Simmentals owner Garry McCorkindale, of Waitahuna, about his recent bull purchases.
Concerns about regional councils aired
Concerns about regional councils aired
Regional councils ignoring direction from central government is the number one issue for sheep and beef farmers, a government minister says.
Big wins for southern triallists
Big wins for southern triallists
Southern dog triallists did well in the North Island and New Zealand championships in Taranaki last week, Shawn McAvinue reports.
Instilling good habits from young age
Instilling good habits from young age
Malisa Landreth grew up learning to ride ponies before she could walk.
View sought on pest management
View sought on pest management
That infamous first Saturday in May has since past, which is always a great reunion of family and friends.
Catchment group finalist
Catchment group finalist
Catchment collective Otago South River Care is a finalist in a 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards category.
Maniototo’s ‘mistake’ spelling retained
Maniototo’s ‘mistake’ spelling retained
The Maniototo will remain the Maniototo.
Hope offered at meeting for wool farmers
Hope offered at meeting for wool farmers
Disgruntled sheep farmers have come out of a Cheviot meeting with a little more hope the wool industry can dig its way out of a big hole.
Beef sustainability not top of mind
Beef sustainability not top of mind
McDonald’s diners are prepared to pay only lip service to beef sustainability with the price of a burger front of mind when they make their order.
Cautious approach to winter sowing
Cautious approach to winter sowing
Arable farmers with fuller silos of the six main cereal crops from a better harvest than last season seem to be taking a cautious approach to autumn and winter sowing.
Canterbury well represented
Canterbury well represented
Canterbury farmers are among the frontrunners for the Rural Hero of the Year category in the Primary Industries New Zealand (PINZ) Awards.
Keeping the old ways alive
Keeping the old ways alive
A 76-year-old blacksmith is keeping the forge alive for the rural community.
‘Progressing’ despite looming issues
‘Progressing’ despite looming issues
A beef roundtable is committed to maintaining a sustainability course despite looming trading challenges.
Caution urged as nitrate research continues
Caution urged as nitrate research continues
A group of Waimakariri farmers are hoping to assist Environment Canterbury in getting a better understanding of the state of local groundwater.
Planning starts for charity shearing
Planning starts for charity shearing
Seasoned shearers will work their way through 3000 sheep over eight hours at a Hinds woolshed next year in memory of old mates lost to cancer.
ORC pleased with dairy farmers’ improved effluent compliance
ORC pleased with dairy farmers’ improved effluent compliance
The Otago Regional Council is congratulating the region’s dairy farmers for improving their compliance around effluent storage and discharges from last year.
Many of Synlait Milk's suppliers want out
Many of Synlait Milk's suppliers want out
Canterbury-based Synlait Milk's financial woes have deepened, with confirmation more than half of its suppliers want to quit, an earnings outlook downgrade and the sale of an asset.
