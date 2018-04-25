Alliance ships first skin packs

Leading food company Alliance Group has dispatched its first major shipment of product in vacuum skin tray packaging to Hong Kong, following a successful trial.

Skin packaging is technology that hermetically seals right to the edge of the meat cut, extending its chilled shelf life for up to 11 weeks, retaining colour and optimising meat tenderness.

The product, including cutlets, saddle chops and chump steaks, will be jointly marketed under Alliance Group's Pure South and the Angliss Hong Kong brands and sold in supermarkets, including those owned by the Aeon Stores Group.

Alliance Group marketing general manager Peter Russell said the shipment was believed to be the first New Zealand red meat packed at origin to be supplied in skin packs in Hong Kong.

``This trial and shipment demonstrate the co-operative's commitment to investing in providing a more sophisticated offering for our customers and capturing more value for farmer shareholders.''