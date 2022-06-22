Beef carcass contest opens

Photo: Thomas Bjørkan

Entries for the Otago Southland Beef Carcass Competition closes at the end of this month.

Competition convener Barry Gray, of Owaka, said the competition was open to all beef farmers.

Heifers or steers could be entered in three classes — 220kg to 270kg, 271kg to 320kg and heavier than 321kg.

The $25 entry fee has a limit of five entries per class per producer.

Entry forms are available by emailing Katy Button poohfarmersnz@hotmail.com or calling Mr Gray on 415-8415.