B+LNZ annual meeting open invite

Anyone interested in hearing from Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is invited to attend its online annual meeting, on March 24 from 3.30pm.

Attendees will receive an update from B+LNZ chairman Andrew Morrison and chief executive Sam McIvor on B+LNZ’s key achievements and activities over the past year and priorities ahead. There will also be opportunities to ask questions throughout.

"Being online, this is a fantastic opportunity to have more levy payers across the country hear how their levies are being invested, ask questions, learn about the organisation and have their say, all from the comfort of their homes," Mr Morrison said.