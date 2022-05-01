Skip to main content
Red Meat
Landscape like the moon
Leo Edginton reckons he landed on the moon this week.
On-farm sale success
The solid reputation of calves on offer at back-to-back sales on five stations in Upper Clutha attracted a good spread of buyers last week.
All the fun of the On-Farm Calf Sale
Hundreds of Angus and Hereford calves were auctioned at an annual on-farm sale on five stations in the Upper Clutha last week.
Lay of the land
About 18,000 forward and store lambs were on offer at the Maniototo Last Muster Sale at Waipiata Saleyards last week.
Memorable mailboxes: 4 May
Although the Memorable Mailboxes series was officially put to bed last week, we got a late submission from Fiona Anderson of a photo of a mailbox, near Waimatuku, that her father made — a red...
Book to mark board’s centenary
New Zealand’s sheep and beef sector has used a mix of collaboration, ingenuity and innovation to survive and thrive through a period of volatile political, cultural and economic uncertainty, a new...
School exchange highlights rural jobs
A group of South Auckland teenagers have been given a taste of rural life in West Otago.
More farms being sold to overseas buyers for forestry conversion
The Overseas Investment Office has approved the sale of another six farms for conversion to forestry under the special forestry test.
Dog trialling in the bloodline
When it comes to a pedigree in dog trials, Kelly Tweed has it covered.
New rules for winter grazing supported
Changes to intensive winter grazing rules make them more practical for councils and farmers to apply and comply with, Environment Southland says.
Edmonds sources wheat from Australia after weather ruins local yields
A shortage of wheat due to dire weather conditions earlier in the season has led flour company Edmonds to source stock from overseas.
On track and ready for dog trial champs
If every dog has its day, then Kirsty O’Connor will be hoping that day dawns for Dusk — and Pitch — this week.
Couple share their knowledge on how to propagate natives
It's a growing trend — literally.
Chops goes on the lam
Milton woman Khloe Johnston holds back her eager and friendly Neapolitan mastiff Nui as her escapee sheep, Chops, boldly watches from the footpath yesterday.
Innovators want wool to take to the sky
ODT business and rural editor Sally Rae talks to those behind two diverse projects to add value to the wool clip.
Forecast fine for season’s final day
The rain last weekend disrupted the fishing for a few days, but it looks to be fine for the last day of the season tomorrow.
Growing ‘red gold’ a labour of love
Before the autumn mist has lifted from the Teviot Valley, workers are in the fields at Wynyard Estate Saffron harvesting the lavender flowers from the Crocus sativus.
The need for feed: Supplementary feed necessary but not available
Parts of the South have been the driest on record for the four past months.
Summer ‘driest since records began’
A dry summer "exacerbated" by a parched March has set records across the South, Niwa says.
Difference to be paid after takeover of Blue Sky
Southern Lamb Investments shareholder Andrew Lowe has agreed to pay the difference between the price he paid for shares in Blue Sky Meats prior to a $34.6m takeover offer.
