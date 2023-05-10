Call for competition entries

A call is being made for beef farmers to enter their steers and heifers in the Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition.

Competition convener Barry Gray, of the Catlins, said the judging was at Charlton Saleyards and was likely to be on June 19 .

The prizegiving would be at Alliance in Mataura on June 23.

Bulls and rigs would not eligible.

Only recognised beef breeds or breed crosses were eligible for all classes.

All entries must be polled or dehorned and must not have more than two permanent incisors erupted.

There are three weight classes: 220kg to 270 kg, 271kg to 320kg and heavier than 321kg.

Only cattle with at least 75% British breeding could enter the best of British breeds award.

Entries close on June 1.