Central South lambing better than others

Fewer lambs are around as dry weather and a wet spring takes its toll in many parts of the country, except for the Central South Island. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Central South Island farmers managed to get through a better lambing than many of their neighbours.

Lamb numbers are down nearly 230,000 in the South Island after a 2% drop to an estimated 11.4 million head because of autumn droughts and fewer ewes mated.

Canterbury farmers still rebuilding their sheep flocks, including breeding ewes, after several difficult dry spells, managed to dodge another drought.

Less fortunate were Otago and Southland farmers. There, the number of ewes mated and average ewe lambing percentage were both down and drought taxed Southland lambing.

Across the South Island, the Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s (B+LNZ) Lamb Crop report shows breeding ewes going to rams dropped by 0.8%, while lambs from ewe hoggets fell 2.7% to just over one million.

Chief economist Andrew Burtt said the North Otago to Marlborough area had an overall good spring lambing.

The Central South Island had a slight gain in lambing percentage after several years of drought when lower performing ewes were culled. Ewe numbers were now being retained, he said.

"It was probably one of the best in the past 15 years or so, whereas in Southland it was almost the opposite and probably one of the worst in the last 15 years. They’ve gone from a few years well over 140% down there to 131%."

Nationwide, there was an estimated 2.6% drop in spring lambs.

B+LNZ’s Economic Service estimates lambs tailed decreased by 588,000 head on the previous spring to 22 million. That compares with an average of 23.9 million over the previous 10 years.

The average lambing percentage of 130.3%, was 1.6 percentage points lower than last spring, but above the decade average of 128%.

Fewer lambs born nationally were due to fewer breeding ewes, a lower lambing percentage and drought conditions in northern regions throughout autumn impacting ewe condition at mating. Surveyed farmers reported variable lamb growth rates. There was a wet, slow start to spring for most of the North Island and feed supplies were tight on some farms.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz

Farmers were also questioned about the strain of environment-related proposals by the Government.

Mr Burtt said farmers were feeling uncertain about the many policy changes at national and regional level and the inter-related rise of carbon farming.

There were positive market signals, but this was being offset by the regulation risk and higher fuel, fertiliser and other costs, he said.

"We don’t want to end up with a situation by death by a thousand cuts from slight increases everywhere as eventually that just chews away at morale and the bottom line."

B+LNZ says the expected impact of carbon farming has yet to play out on stock numbers from sheep and beef farms being sold into forestry. That is because of the lag between farm sales and planting of trees, but reduced stock numbers are expected.

Farmer reaction showed confidence in the future of the sector was low.

B+LNZ says Government inaction on issues such as carbon farming is frustrating and farmers are feeling the speed and scale of the environmental reforms is unreasonable and overwhelming.

That is compounded by concerns that commodity prices may fall in the coming year.

The report shows some farmers indicated they were considering exiting, which could also impact livestock numbers in the future.

Mr Burtt said many farmers did not enter farming to work behind a desk, and filling in forms had left them frustrated, but others would see it as a challenge to improve their farming systems.

Labour shortages for meat processors is a concern as farmers enter summer.

Lamb export processing is expected to soften by 1.6% to 17.5 million head in the 2022–23 season and drop 2.1% for adult sheep processing to 3.5 million head.

Early season prices for lamb are behind last year’s spring and are expected to decrease weekly beyond Christmas. Farmers are concerned they will decline faster than recent years, putting pressure on farm budgets.

The outlook for global sheepmeat is "moderately positive" and global demand for lamb is growing. However, cost of living concerns in key markets are causing prices to teeter.

B+LNZ forecasts lower farm-gate prices for lamb and prime sheep than last season.