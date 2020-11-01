Skip to main content
Red Meat
Mission to empower, inspire women
When it comes to goals, Steph Matheson dreams pretty big.
Challenges of new job ‘invigorating’
Sirma Karapeeva began her new role as chief executive of the Meat Industry Association on April 9 this year — "slap bang in the middle of Covid".
Push to put pest pines to festive use
Wanting to do something different when getting a Christmas tree this year? Look no further than High Country Contracting, which will sell wilding pines as Christmas trees for a charitable cause.
Concern over lack of information during blaze
The lack of communication from officials during last month’s 611ha fire at Livingstone was “disheartening”, a Livingstone farmer says.
North Otago farmers call for more fire ponds
A large fire has highlighted the need for a greater water supply in one of the “driest areas” in North Otago.
Vineyards, orchards still short of workers
No shows and walkouts are dominating the hunt to find seasonal workers — particularly on vineyards — across Central Otago and the culprits are Kiwis.
SJS, MPI partner to find students rural jobs
The Ministry for Primary Industries is helping attract more Dunedin tertiary students to Otago fruit picking and other rural work this summer.
Firms fined over safety issues
Two companies have been fined a total of more than $100,000 after workers suffered chemical burns during disinfection work during a suspected Mycoplasma bovis outbreak on a Southland farm.
Spoiled for choice as waterways enter summer mode
Summer has arrived this week, maybe temporarily as far as the weather is concerned, but it has tipped rivers and still waters into summer mode.
Fines over chemical burns during M Bovis outbreak
Two companies have been fined more than $100,000 after workers suffered chemical burns while carrying out disinfecting during a suspected Mycoplasma bovis outbreak on a Southland farm.
Dairy price drop linked to Covid spike
A drop in dairy auction prices this week is being linked to a spike in Covid-19 cases and the return of lockdowns in Europe.
Protest against live export ship in Timaru today
Protesters gathered in Timaru today in opposition of the arrival of a live export ship at the port.
Tech shows choices’ effects on land
The Dunedin animation company that brought thrilling computer graphics to America’s Cup racing and other major world sports is helping Mid Canterbury farmers see how their changing land management...
Freshwater policy ‘unworkable’, chairman says
Rob Stokes says proposed new regulations are creating a headache for farmers trying to do the right thing by the environment.
Celebration pays tribute to land girl contribution
An "emotional" event to honour members of the New Zealand Women’s Land Service was held on Sunday.
The secret: shear determination
Peter Casserly has hung up his blades after adding his name to another world record.
Two women among Tasman regional finalists
Efforts to attract more women to compete in the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest are paying off in the Tasman region.
Analyst helps build the big picture
Growing up on a sheep and beef farm, Emma Higgins never imagined she would have a career advising dairy farmers.
Historic 75th meet goes well
After the uncertainty of Covid-19, North Canterbury’s farming leaders were just happy to catch up and talk about old times.
Call to focus now on post-Covid economy
Getting New Zealand to focus on a post-Covid economy needs to happen soon, Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury provincial president David Clark says.
