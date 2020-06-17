Family operation at Sudeley Genetics

Breeding sheep and cattle is a family affair at Sudeley Genetics.

Anna Laing established the Sudeley Angus stud with her late father Donald Cameron in 1993 and now runs the Angus stud and two sheep studs with her husband, Andrew, and their daughters, Harriet (15) and Georgie (12).

"We all get involved and our daughters are very good young stockwomen. They’re very capable and it sets them up for whatever they want to do in their lives," Mrs Laing said.

"You have to be in a family operation. Everyone needs to pitch in and do their part."

Despite her small stature, Mrs Laing said the big Angus bulls were no trouble to manage "as long as you treat them with respect".

"They are fantastic. We have adapted them to the type of cattle that we like and the temperament and it seems to be working for us.

"We’ve had no problems with the cattle and our daughters help in the cattle yards with scanning and weaning and whatever we do."

The Laings have a 1010ha breeding property at Little River, where they live, and a 270ha finishing property at Irwell, near Leeston, where last week’s Sudeley Angus Bull Sale was held.

The family has 320 Angus stud cows and a few trading cattle, alongside a large commercial and stud sheep operation of 4500 ewes.

On the sheep side, the family runs the Brenley Texel and Glenfinnan Perendale studs and Romney commercial ewes.

The first on-farm Angus bull sale was held in 2009 and at last week’s sale, the couple sold their bull Sudeley 18101 for $60,000 — the highest price ever paid for Sudeley bull.

"It was very good. There had been a lot of interest, but no, we didn’t expect to get $60,000," Mrs Laing said.

"But you just never know what’s going to happen on the day and especially this year with the whole Covid-19 situation.

"It was an unknown how many people were able to come, but it worked out on the day."