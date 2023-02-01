Farmers should plan for delays: B+LNZ

A major meat company has signalled a backlog of livestock waiting to be processed because of widespread delays will not be cleared overnight.

Long delays caused Beef+Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) to warn its farmers last month of stock having to be held on farms longer than expected.

The combination of Covid-related disruptions and large stock volumes created longer than usual wait times, particularly for sheep, to make processing challenging.

Silver Fern Farms (SFF) found absenteeism had increased dramatically across mostly sheepmeat plants, despite greater labour availability this season,

Over a two-week spell planned sheepmeat capacity was reduced by 20%-30% and beef capacity by 12% over the start of lamb weaning in some regions.

SFF has since indicated processing remained compressed with the South Island harder hit.

Chief supply chain officer Dan Boulton said the season had been varied across the country so far.

He said the company was seeing contrasting weather patterns, labour disruptions and the return of a more traditional season with more animals coming off farms earlier compared with previous seasons.

"The impact of this has been felt the most acutely in the lower South Island where farmers are facing higher temperatures and long dry spells. Unfortunately, these climatic conditions have been compounded by the biggest disruptions to our labour availability meaning that there has been significant demand for local processing space."

Mr Boulton said the North Island network had seen significant easing of demand for space, but this was expected to increase from mid-February.

"To help alleviate the immediate impact in the South Island, we have redeployed labour from our North Island site network into our Finegand processing site. We have also brought in 360 offshore workers in the season to date, which are on top of the 250 offshore workers that are already part of our team. We have another 265 offshore workers who will be onboarding in the coming months" Mr Boulton said.

Getting the workers into the country has been delayed by an uncertain visa process and flight availability, and they were now being deployed where there was the greatest demand.

"Most of our processing sites are now running at planned capacity, and we will be moving livestock across our network to maximise the available capacity," he said.

"It will however take some time to work through the backlog from disruption over the past few months, and we will be prioritising areas affected by the dry conditions and our fully shared and loyal suppliers."

B+LNZ recommended farmers stay in touch with livestock representatives and plan for delays.

