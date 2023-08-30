Fifth quarter gives room for growth

Silver Fern Farms’ fifth quarter general manager Justin Lawrence, left, and growth general manager Nicola Johnston reveal developments in the meat processor’s bid to add more value in red meat and non-meat products through its drive towards nature-positive food production. PHOTO: SFF

A Net Carbon Zero leather range is on the cards as the first stage of a major meat exporter generating future value from the "fifth quarter"of non-meat products processed from livestock.

Fifth quarter is the 44% of an animal that is not red meat. This includes rendering offcuts into meal and tallow, skins and hides, offal served on plates and made into health products as well as blood for pharmaceutical products.

Silver Fern Farms (SFF) is chasing new forms of value in the market for these non-meat items as part of its drive to play a leading role in nature-positive food production.

In the foreground are its Net Carbon Zero beef range and soon-to-be-released lamb range. Further ranges such as leather products are in the planning stages.

Growth general manager Nicola Johnston told SFF suppliers at its Christchurch conference the Net Carbon Zero ranges were a prime example of it heading towards nature food positive production.

"As we step into that future we are seeing more and more opportunities for red meat and our fifth quarter products to create new forms of value."

She said SFF was accelerating the embedding of sustainability into the heart of its business strategy and getting serious about leading food system change and supporting farmers to do this.

The company was being increasingly customer and consumer centric in its direction, she said.

She said SFF wanted to avoid the sustenance model where demand would be met by cheap, mass-produced red meat commodities from countries with large supply bases such as South America and potentially cell-based proteins in the future.

The alternative nutrition nourishment model was better aligned with what SFF suppliers did best with their proven production methods, she said.

Meeting consumers’ emotional needs with real food which connected them back to a healthier, more natural and more sustainable lifestyle was the way forward.

Ms Johnston said some farmers would question why SFF was not sticking to its knitting, instead of focusing on a nature-positive agenda.

The challenges were many, but there were many valuable opportunities to be found within the transitioning greening economy.

"While new generations of consumers coming through are certainly more conscious of the impacts of their consumption, many want to continue to eat red meat ... but they just want to be sure it comes with a positive benefit, both from a nutrition and nature perspective and they’re willing to pay for it."

SFF’s launching of its Net Carbon Zero beef range took four years to get to market and will soon be joined by Net Carbon Zero lamb.

"The way we’ve done that is by mapping vegetation on farm, calculating sequestration rates using AI technology and as a result the farmers involved in the programme have a great picture of their eco-system."

SFF pays more for the meat supply and sequestration services to balance or "inset" the carbon emissions produced by the product’s life-cycle.

"Being at the bleeding edge is always an uphill climb, but we are leaning into scaling that programme, now moving to introducing Net Carbon Zero lamb. We are also about to expand in the United States on Costco’s e-commerce platform."

The range has also just been released on SFF’s own e-commerce direct-to-consumer channel in the US with another "exciting" announcement soon to be released.

Ms Johnston said Net Carbon Zero was not the end game, but an important start towards the nature-positive future.

She said the programme was like a balance sheet for the entire eco-system of farms and beyond emissions to water quality, biodiversity and soil health as well as taking into account animal welfare and community and social dimensions.

"It’s about bringing the supply chain and the food system into balance that meets consumer expectations."

Over the next few years the measurements, evidence, reporting and transparency were expected to be in place for it to take a credible nature positive claim to market.

Fifth quarter general manager Justin Lawrence said this would unlock fifth quarter value.

"Fifth quarter is an under-utilised and undervalued bio resource. It’s an awesome opportunity to create new forms of value."

He said market insights were identifying new valuable consumers, products and attributes such as Net Carbon Zero.

Every part of the animal would be used and developed with many partners to connect to consumers, he said.

Mr Lawrence said market insights had identified a "super-premium" opportunity in the China pet food market.

SFF could provide nourishment trusted by pet owners and was building "Pet-to-Pasture" connections. The pet food was being manufactured by partners in New Zealand for SFF and sold by both of them to world outlets, he said.

New generations of consumers were conscious of the impact of their consumption on the environment and SFF and its partners could meet this demand by offering a Net Carbon Zero leather proposition. These consumers were willing to reward the climate innovation of farmers who valued strong environmental performance and trusted SFF claims and processes, he said.

Mr Lawrence said SFF was building the Net Carbon Zero leather range with Tasman Tanning.

"It’s a first step towards our ultimate goal of nature-positive products created by branded partners."

