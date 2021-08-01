Skip to main content
Red Meat
Farm dream from bullock wagon
A dream to farm in North Otago began on a bullock wagon.
Helping farmers find 'aha moments'
Helping farmers find ‘aha moments’
Helping farmers find their “aha moments” was Steven Nichol’s reason for choosing to step away from the day-to-day rigours of running his own farm and set up a farm consultancy business.
Career dream furthered by internship
Career dream furthered by internship
Southern students considering careers in the red meat sector were among the Silver Fern Farms Plate to Pasture Youth scholarship recipients of 2021. In a series, Shawn McAvinue asks them about...
Animal skills to fore for Telford-SIT students
Animal skills to fore for Telford-SIT students
It is early morning at the Telford calf shed and the RATs are out.
Sweet side hustle key to survival
Sweet side hustle key to survival
A North Otago family is finding new ways to add value to its summerfruit business in a bid to survive decades of stagnant prices and rising operational costs. Shawn McAvinue reports.
Service to Rural Women recognised
Service to Rural Women recognised
Marion Dent’s cheerful manner and willing contribution to Rural Women New Zealand over many years of service has been rewarded with a Rural Women NZ Provincial Life Membership.
Offering a dome away from home
Offering a dome away from home
Ask Amber and Patrick Tyrrell why they love what they do, and they are quick to tell you — it is the people.
Gold medal award for initiative
Gold medal award for initiative
Ellesmere Sustainable Agriculture Inc (ESAI) has received a gold award for its ground-breaking environmental accomplishments during a Selwyn Awards ceremony.
Impressive deliveries
Impressive deliveries
Lowcliffe farmer and creative tinkerer Kevin Jackson has a knack of taking junk or upcycled items and creating impressive things.
Barbecue lunch shows support for farmers
Barbecue lunch shows support for farmers
Flood-affected farmers and flood recovery responders got food for the soul earlier this month from the Ashburton Rapid Relief Team.
Community involvement still strong
Community involvement still strong
Mt Somers farmer Peter Reveley has taken a step back from his role as Mid Canterbury Rural Support Trust board chairman. Toni Williams reports.
Patience needed as farmers unable to effect change on their own all at once
Patience needed as farmers unable to effect change on their own all at once
Patience, please. We’re changing. That is the appeal from Maungawera farmer Grant Ruddenklau, as the rural sector navigates new freshwater regulations and climate change pressures.
Howl organisers planning even larger protest
Howl organisers planning even larger protest
Groundswell New Zealand says it is planning a "major nationwide protest event" in November, following a lack of response by the Government to its concerns.
Quad bike was 'not fit for use' before fatal farm accident
Quad bike was 'not fit for use' before fatal farm accident
Two businesses have been sentenced in the Timaru District Court after a woman was crushed to death in a workplace incident when her quad bike rolled.
Combining Angus stud with child care as they work towards buying farm
Combining Angus stud with child care as they work towards buying farm
Queenstown couple Mike and Gemma Smith are proof there are other ways to make a living in their part of the world than jet-boat rides and pushing tourists off bridges with rubber bands attached.
NZ grower's squash milk creates new export patch
NZ grower's squash milk creates new export patch
One of New Zealand's largest buttercup squash growers is diving into Asia's alternative proteins market with a plant-based milk.
Ongoing battle for river a draining experience
Ongoing battle for river a draining experience
As the microscope focuses on Manuherikia River in Central Otago and its future minimum flows, Sally Rae talks to award-winning Omakau farmer Anna Gillespie about the stress the rural community is under.
Tackling food wastage and changing the world one green at a time
Tackling food wastage and changing the world one green at a time
Watching a documentary about food wastage two years ago affected Invercargill man Benji Biswas so much, he decided he needed to do his bit to counteract it.
From 'hopeless in the hills' to 'hearty' hunter
From ‘hopeless in the hills' to 'hearty' hunter
Partly, it’s the thrill of the chase. Mostly it’s spending hours alone in his backyard — the hills around Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes — that puts a smile on Lee Murray’s dial.
Father aiming to set son up for dairy farm ownership
Father aiming to set son up for dairy farm ownership
The 25-year history of a family sharemilking on the same South Otago property is set to continue and grow.
