PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A lamb runs in a paddock in Henley, about 30km southwest of Dunedin, last week.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s lamb crop report stated the number of breeding ewes in Otago and Southland last year was 2.98 million and 2.55 million respectively.

The lambing percentage in Otago and Southland last year was 130% and 134% respectively.