Local focus on international trade

Central South Island Farmer Council chairman Robert Peacock is a supporter of farmers keeping a weather eye on world events. Photo: Beef+Lamb NZ

Central South Island’s sheep and beef farmers are about to get a better idea of the challenges and opportunities they face in a murky world marketplace.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Central South Island Farmer Council is holding its annual meeting at Geraldine’s Waihi Lodge Function Centre on the afternoon of October 19.

Updates will be provided by chief executive Sam McIvor and local farmer director Nicky Hyslop.

Policy and advocacy general manager Dave Harrison will talk about the international environment for the red meat sector and the work programme ahead. There will be a focus on the United Kingdom and European Union Free Trade Agreements with the new opportunities they create, as well as ongoing challenges for international trade.

Council chairman Robert Peacock said farmers would get a lot out of hearing from the speakers as they had a wealth of knowledge on trade and the markets.

He said farmers were wise to keep an eye on what was happening overseas, even if they were limited in their reaction to market changes on farms.

"To some extent we can only control what’s behind the farm gate but it’s important to know what’s going on beyond the farm gate if it changes what we are doing.

"Most farmers — especially if they are breeding stock — can’t change overnight or chase markets because they will always be one step behind. But it’s still good to have an understanding of why prices are going in a direction and maybe small tweaks can be made," Mr Peacock said.

"Just because we can’t control what’s happening in the world doesn’t mean we shouldn’t understand it."

Mr Peacock said farmers could air their views to the council and give them feedback about the "good and bad" and whether they could do things differently.

"It’s their chance to speak up. The Central South Island council is ultimately responsible for extension work and field days in the region and it’s good to hear from farmers about what they want."

New regulations including for carbon, water and winter grazing were their main concern. Some farmers believed B+LNZ should be doing more to push against the Government, he said.

"But in my opinion they are doing a lot and you don’t always see what’s going on behind closed meetings. A lot of non-farmers don’t realise how much environmental work farmers are doing. Most farmers are on inter-generational farms and a lot of them grew up on them and swimming in the rivers. So we are the first to suffer if river quality is damaged and we are trying our best to look after river quality so our kids can swim in the rivers."

He said most farmers were probably making 50% more than they were 10 years ago, but probably still had the same profit margins because of increased costs.

The manager of his family-owned Orari Gorge Station has been chairman for six years and on the council for 15 years.

Mr Peacock said the Central South Island council was looking for new councillors, especially in the Timaru, Mackenzie and Dunedin areas, and also a dairy farmer.

He said it was really worthwhile for farmers to put their names forward for the council as it would lift their skill-set and they would mix with people who had their "finger on the pulse".

The Northern South Island Farmer Council is also seeking candidates and is holding its annual meeting in Methven on October 19.

