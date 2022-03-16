Meat producers up for a good pay rise

Cattle enjoy the new grass being trialled at Hamish and Sarah Ottery's West Otago monitor farm near Tapanui. PHOTO: DAN HUTCHINSON

Sheep and beef farmers can expect a nice pay rise this season — but off a low base.

Beef+Lamb New Zealand forecasts the average farm profit before tax will lift 29% in 2021-22 to $116,200, which takes into account rising inflation.

Chief economist Andrew Burtt said the increase would be welcomed, even if it arrived from a low figure in 2020-21 and was less than farmers got in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

"Strong farm-gate sheep prices underpin an 11% increase in gross farm revenue. Inflationary pressure is causing on-farm costs to lift sharply with farm expenditure forecast to increase 4.5%."

Gross farm revenue for the farming year should average $667,300 per farm with increased revenue driven mainly from sheep, and increased revenue coming from cattle, wool, deer, cash crops and other revenue.

The flipside is farm spending is estimated to increase 5% to average just over $500,000 per farm.

Farm bills will increase in all categories except for interest and rent.

Fertiliser, lime, and seed spending will rise 16% to average $96,300.

The organisation’s positive mid-season outlook for global sheepmeat and beef trade, was backed by good signs in key markets and demand projected to continue to exceed supply.

Mr Burtt said a larger share of strong prices in New Zealand’s export markets was expected to flow into farm-gate returns.

“Strong demand from the United States and China has underpinned record highs in the first quarter of the season for both sheepmeat and beef returns, and a tightening of global beef supply has added fuel to the global beef market."

The 11% hike will lift sheepmeat and beef export receipts from last season to $9.6billion and be 21% higher than the five-year average.

The dollar remains favourable for exporters.

Forecasts for the value of sheepmeat exports are at a record high and 18% up on the five-year average. Lamb export receipts are expected to rise by 13% with volumes down 1% from fewer lambs born last spring.

Beef and veal export revenue is expected to be $4.9billion — up 11% — even though export volumes appear to decline 2% to 493,000 tonnes. Imported beef demand in the US is expected to be strong as a result of its declining beef production.

However, there are warning signs for red meat trading, including Covid-19 uncertainty, high freight costs and geopolitical tensions.

Mr Burtt said farmers were wary about the impact of Omicron on meat processing and their ability to move livestock off farms, as well as the possibility of holding livestock for longer and needing additional feed.

“Farmers remain concerned about the speed of increasing environmental regulation and the encroachment of carbon forestry businesses changing the landscape of rural communities."

