Mt Somers farmer named B+LNZ deputy chairwoman

Beef + Lamb New Zealand deputy chairwoman Kate Acland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mt Somers farmer and businesswoman Kate Acland has been appointed deputy chairwoman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ).

The deputy role was re-established because of an increasing workload from so much change for farmers and it was expected to take some of the pressure off chairman Andrew Morrison.

Mr Morrison, who plans to seek re-election next year, said he was looking forward to Mrs Acland’s assistance.

"Kate has an excellent mix of rural expertise and business acumen to support us in achieving our strategic goals and objectives of helping farmers run thriving and profitable farm businesses."

She holds a bachelor’s degree in viticulture and a master’s degree in applied science, majoring in farm management from Lincoln University.

Before moving to the family farm of her husband, David, she developed her own vineyard, winery, processing, and export business in Marlborough.

The couple have three children and employ 30 staff over various businesses, including the high country station.

They run about 30,000 stock units as a mixture of sheep, beef and deer, and have an 850-cow dairy unit.

Mt Somers Station also has a stand-alone honey operation on 500ha of native vegetation and beech forest for 400 hives that produce manuka, honeydew and clover honey.

Mrs Acland said she was looking forward to her new role and the challenges ahead.

"I’m enormously passionate about our sector and the people that are a part of it, and I strongly believe B+LNZ plays a key role in its future success," she said.

