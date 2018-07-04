New rules for organics

Organic sheep and beef farmer Allan Richardson, of Heriot, said his organically-farmed in-lamb ewe hoggets (behind him), had only received one drench in their lives compared to conventionally-farmed ewe hoggets, which receive five to six drenches. The ewes at mating were about 40kg on average, which was ‘‘up there.’’ he said. Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

National regulatory standards for the organic industry are expected to be launched this year, recognising the sector's economic importance.

The standards are being developed by Organic Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

OANZ chief executive Brendan Hoare said the industry had ''endless potential''.

New Zealand's organic sector has grown by 30% compared with 2015, and is worth $600million, OANZ figures show.

Organic exports increased by up to 42% during the same time, and are now worth $355million.

OANZ released its 2018 Organic Market report at Parliament on June 20.

''We have to get the standards right as it is important to have those regulations if we want to grow our exports,'' Mr Hoare said.

He said the global momentum towards organics was ''phenomenal''.

Europe, North America and Australia were the sector's primary export markets, taking up to 70% of New Zealand's organic exports.

However, many countries, including the United States, had regulatory standards, which inhibited our exports to them.

He said as New Zealand had no such framework, and although we had some access, it was like ''driving with the handbrake on''.

''The EU has just completed a new regulatory framework for organics.

''In the past they have been lenient with us but won't be in the future.''

He said the two-yearly survey revealed huge growth and an increasing consumer interest in organic products.

About 80% of people surveyed bought organic products at least every fortnight.

Those surveyed said they did so because of the expectation the products were chemical-free and sustainably produced, or to look after their own and their family's health.

''Consumers are looking for something that gives them a guarantee or assurance they were doing the right thing.

''We, the organic sector, are not the solution, but we certainly offer solutions.''

The report said organic product retail sales were growing twice as fast as conventional sales, up 8.1% to $245million compared with non-organic products at 4.8% pa since 2015.

The number of certified organic operations had increased by 12%.

Exported fresh fruit and vegetables had grown by 26%, while exported dairy, meat and wool were up by 45%, processed food and ingredients by 7%, wine exports by 13%, and other beverages and vinegar by 20%.

Honey exports had grown $230,000 to $1.4million.

Farmers Allan and Sonia Richardson, of Heriot, own two organic sheep and beef farms.

Mr Richardson said he was seeing a growing domestic demand for organic products, but

the ''really important thing'' they were waiting for was national organic standards, which would allow New Zealand to increase its exports to the United States and other countries.

-By Yvonne O'Hara