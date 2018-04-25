Open day for goat farmers

Whitestone Boer Goat Stud owners Owen and Annette Booth are hosting an open day on their Milton property later this month.

``We want to rekindle a goat group, '' Mr Booth said.

They invited not only Boer goat farmers, but anyone who farmed Angora and milking goats, or who was considering farming them, to attend to talk about establishing an industry group.

Mr Booth said the original Southern Boer Goat Group became the Meat Goat New Zealand, an industry body.

Now he would like to re-establish a group that catered for all southern goat breeders and farmers.

He said members would meet regularly and provide opportunities for interaction and networking, as well forming a discussion group, holding workshops with visiting speakers, and providing opportunities to look at on-farm best practices and improve profitability.

He said the demand for live goats and goat meat was significant.

The open day is being held at 136 Scott Rd, Milton, on April 28, at 1.30pm.

- YVONNE O'HARA