Regulations needed, overseer says

Waipahi Wetland project manager Shane Bocock rests on a gate at the wetland in South Otago last week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A South Otago farm overseer is "sick and tired" of farmers’ political grandstanding and believes freshwater regulations are needed to "lift the laggards".

Agri 7 managing director Shane Bocock, of Greenfield, said he understood the frustrations about any proposed freshwater rule which made no sense but he got "sick and tired of the grandstanding going on".

"We should bloody well stop this tension between regulator and operator and understand we should all be in this a little bit closer.

"The farmers who often make the most political noise are the ones who don’t want rules for anything."

When asked for his opinion if regulation plays into the hands of big corporates, which could afford services, such as an overseer, to deal with red tape, and puts smaller farm operations under threat, he said history had shown smaller operations had to "adapt and change" or economies of scale would make their operation "uneffective, unprofitable and overcapitalised".

The changes came as a result of commercial interests and market forces, rather than new regulations, he said.

"That’s a fact."

Big farming operations carried the biggest risk and many were just waking up to the seriousness of a need to be environmentally sustainable, he said.

"If they haven’t realised that environmental best practice isn’t important, then they should consider another type of investment."

Pomahaka Water Care Group member

The group was formed to clean up "degraded" waterways by getting farmers to improve their own section of the catchment.

The group wanted to stay ahead of the regulations by doing more than required "because we know that the minimum standard is not good enough".

The motivation levels to make improvements varied between farmers.

He believed "sensible rules would force many farmers to do something".

Any "common-sense" regulation from central and regional governments would "lift the laggards off the bottom and bring them up to a minimum standard".

Historically, farmers had been able to run their operations "without too many rules and regulations" and "without them knowing, the state of the waterways has degraded".

Generally, the industry had recognised the state of the waterways was not good as a result of industrial pollution, such as farming and forestry.

"It’s up to us to clean it up — it’s not up to the Government."

Many farmers were "sharp operators" and were ahead of the regulations by understanding and applying the science and adapting their business to be more sustainable.

Overseer work

As an overseer, he represents the interests of a farm owner and works to keep an operation compliant and profitable by looking at the "bigger picture", including planning for policy changes on farming practices, such as environmental welfare.

Overseers had become more common as more entities began owning multiple farms in the past 30 years.

As an overseer, he was constantly monitoring potential impacts on waterways such as effluent management, land-use intensification and fertiliser use to future-proof the farms if new legislation was introduced.

Waipahi Wetland

He is the project manager for the development of the Waipahi Wetland on 9ha of Gerard and Ann Vallely’s dairy farm in South Otago.

The wetland was officially opened late last month.

About 15,000 trees had been planted already and more planting was planned.

When the planting was finished, he expected the creation of the wetland to have cost nearly $170,000.

The Ministry for Primary Industries gave more than $92,000, the Otago Regional Council had given $20,000 to buy plants and the Vallelys had given the land and "a fair bit of cash".

His experience in project management included owning and contracting in underground coalmines on the West Coast.

Designing a wetland was similar to dealing with wastewater in mine "by modifying the landscape to lessen the effect of water coming in — by holding it up".

He also had experience in the dairy industry, as a sharemilker in Waikato and Wairarapa.

In between running his family business, Greenfield Honey, he was looking for another project.

"Another wetland install would be great."