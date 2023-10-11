S. Island providing one-fifth of sires

Dr Jason Archer, genetics specialist at Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Informing New Zealand Beef science lead at Kepler Farm, near Te Anau. PHOTO: B+LNZ

Canterbury and Otago bull breeders are providing one fifth of the latest intake for this mating season, to raise the overall genetic level among commercial herds.

Angus, Hereford and Simmental breeders have nominated 52 bulls as sires for the Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) programme.

That’s the highest total since the across-breed Beef Progeny Test (BPT) was launched in 2020.

The innovative project has six bulls from Canterbury, four from Otago and nine from Southland, with the bulk of sires coming from the North Island.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand genetics specialist Dr Jason Archer, who is the INZB science lead, said a range of breeders had submitted bulls they thought had potential.

"Sometimes those bulls have already been identified as desirable and used by a number of other breeders. In these situations, we are using those bulls because they do a good job of benchmarking several herds and we will also get information back on them that can’t be collected in bull breeding herds such as carcass data."

The response from breeders was positive, he said.

"It shows how serious farmers are about improving productivity and profitability in the beef sector. Ultimately, the BPT will play an important role in strengthening New Zealand’s beef industry for the benefit of all farmers. It is enabling us to evaluate good bulls on the same level playing field while demonstrating the differences and similarities between the breeds and also the benefits of hybrid vigour."

The test’s aim was to give breeders and farmers tools to produce great-tasting beef backed by a strong environmental story, as well as improving production efficiency, Dr Archer said.

The coming mating season will again be held at Pamu’s Kepler farm, near Te Anau, and Lochinver Station, near Taupo.

Breeders with bulls selected for the test will be provided with data about the performance of their progeny, including growth, fertility and carcass traits.

This builds on data gathered from the previous BPT’s mating carried out between 2014-2019 on several large-scale commercial cattle operations throughout the country.

On Kepler farm, Hereford and Angus cows are run side-by-side with cross breeding taken both ways. Lochinver Station joined the programme as a BPT host farm last year, enabling Simmental genetics to be included for the first time.

INZB is a seven-year Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures partnership supported by the Ministry for Primary Industries, Beef + Lamb NZ and the New Zealand Meat Board, which aims to boost sector profits by $460 million over the next 25 years.

The programme aims to develop a beef genetic evaluation system that includes important traits for beef farmers and supports a sustainable beef farming industry.

Easy-to-use tools will be created so data can be efficiently collected, managed, analysed and used by farmers to make profitable decisions for their operations.

