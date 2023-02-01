SFF co-op directors to step down

Richard Young. Photo: Linda Robertson/ODT Files

Former industry reformers Richard Young and Dan Jex-Blake are stepping down soon from Silver Fern Farms co-operative’s (SFF) board.

The pair have completed their maximum of three terms under the co-op’s rules. The vacancies will be filled after an election.

Applications for the two farmer-elected directorships are now open. They will play a part in being responsible for setting the co-operative’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

To run for the election, candidates must be a co-op shareholder and have supplied at least 400 stock units to SFF for each of the last two years.

The co-operative owns 50% of Silver Fern Farms Ltd, in partnership with Shanghai Maling.

Dan Jex-Blake. Photo: Linda Robertson/ODT Files

Mr Young farms an intensive sheep and cropping property at West Otago’s Tapanui, and Mr Jex-Blake is a Gisborne sheep and beef farmer.

The pair stood down as executive members of the former Meat Industry Excellence group in a bid to gain a place on the SFF’s board, and were elected as directors in 2013.

The group tried to get Silver Fern Farms and Alliance Group to work together and make a single stronger co-operative.

That never eventuated and in 2015, SFF announced a proposed 50:50 joint venture with Shanghai Maling Aquarius, China’s largest meat processor, which was accepted by shareholders.

Mr Young was chairman of the co-op board until 2021, when predecessor Rob Hewett stepped back into the head role.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz