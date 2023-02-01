SFF co-op directors to step down

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The pair have completed their maximum of three terms under the co-op’s rules. The vacancies will be filled after an election.
Applications for the two farmer-elected directorships are now open. They will play a part in being responsible for setting the co-operative’s corporate governance and strategic direction.
To run for the election, candidates must be a co-op shareholder and have supplied at least 400 stock units to SFF for each of the last two years.
The co-operative owns 50% of Silver Fern Farms Ltd, in partnership with Shanghai Maling.
The pair stood down as executive members of the former Meat Industry Excellence group in a bid to gain a place on the SFF’s board, and were elected as directors in 2013.
The group tried to get Silver Fern Farms and Alliance Group to work together and make a single stronger co-operative.
That never eventuated and in 2015, SFF announced a proposed 50:50 joint venture with Shanghai Maling Aquarius, China’s largest meat processor, which was accepted by shareholders.
Mr Young was chairman of the co-op board until 2021, when predecessor Rob Hewett stepped back into the head role.