SFF profit skyrockets

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Silver Fern Farms Co-operative, which jointly owns Silver Fern Farms Ltd with Chinese-owned Shanghai Maling, has reported a net profit after tax of $34.9million.
Silver Fern Farms Co-operative chairman Richard Young said the financial result achieved by the entities provided stability for both the co-operative and the operating company.
‘‘The co-operative is in a strong position, with no debt. Whilst this was achieved last year, we now have a strong platform to weather a period where our country and the world is in a period of considerable economic uncertainty.’’
Silver Fern Farms Ltd achieved revenue of $2.6billion, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, including share of associate earnings, of $123.4million, and net profit before tax of $89.6million.
The co-operative’s annual meeting will be held as a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 30.