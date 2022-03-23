Sharing enthusiasm for red meat sector

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Central South Island South extension manager Dean Sinnamon, of Oturehua, is enjoying engaging with farmers in his new role. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Maniototo man Dean Sinnamon’s new job allows him to pursue his passion for the red meat sector.

Mr Sinnamon, of Oturehua, started in a new role at Beef + Lamb New Zealand in January this year.

His job title is Central South Island South extension manager.

"It’s a bit of a mouthful, isn’t it?"

The role covers Otago, excluding the Clutha district, and about the bottom half of the West Coast.

He became interested in the red meat sector after being born and raised on a sheep farm in Poolburn.

"This is where my passion for the red meat sector began."

After studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University, he worked as a livestock representative in the Southern Lakes region for five years.

He embarked on his overseas experience in 2020 and worked in Ireland, fencing, lambing and shearing.

He and his partner Emma returned home last year and live on Karl and Ro McDiarmid’s sheep breeding and bull finishing farm at Gorge Creek Flats, where Emma had been working since lambing.

Between returning home and starting the Beef + Lamb role, he worked on farm operations from intensive beef finishing to high country fine wool.

"All to gain a better knowledge of what goes on behind the farm gate."

Part of his new job was to provide information and leadership to Beef + Lamb New Zealand levy payers and stakeholders in the region, such as on the Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership – He Waka Eke Noa.

"Farming is changing all the time and we’ve got to keep ahead otherwise we’ll be left behind."

Beef + Lamb was about "good conversations and good engagement" and offering good information to farmers.

Farmers engaged with Beef + Lamb in different ways.

"Some are old school and enjoy a field day, while others enjoy an email on Friday, where some like an online webinar Q+A session — I have to deliver a range of diverse events that caters for everyone’s needs."

In the new role he also worked closely with the Central South Island Farmer Council.

"I’m passionate about the red meat industry — it’s basically ingrained in me — I’ve lived my whole life always wanting to be involved around the land and looking at ways on how I can give back."