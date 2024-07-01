Rural Conversations - Farmlands - Tanya Houghton

Tanya Houghton

The agri-sector is still facing a number of challenges in NZ and abroad. High interest rates, increased costs and lower farm-gate prices, demand smart solutions to help our farmers navigate these tough times. Farmlands is committed to staying competitive and resilient by enhancing our support for farmers and growers.

In the past two years, we've focused on improving operational efficiency, delivering better value, reducing costs, and securing the best prices for rural inputs. By leveraging technology, forming smart partnerships, and connecting with customers in new ways, we’re making sure our customers get the right products at competitive prices, when and where they need them.

At Fieldays, we launched FarmlandsPRO, an innovative management solution providing personalised order histories, pricing, contracts, and discounts accessible from any device. Feedback has been positive, with customers finding it really useful and convenient, and more features will be added to FarmlandsPRO in the months to come.

We also introduced the Farmlands Card app, which locates partner stores and deals, provides account information, and manages Farmlands Cards from phones. Both apps are available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Soon, we’ll launch our first Regional Hub in Invercargill, which will improve product availability and delivery logistics in Southland, with plans to expand nationwide.

Our goal remains to improve productivity and profitability for farmers and growers. Farmlands was founded to disrupt the status quo for our customers' benefit, and we’ll continue to do this, no matter what the challenge.