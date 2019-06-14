'Absolute disgrace!' Fieldays slammed over traffic snarl

Exasperated motorists leaving Hamilton’s Fieldays agricultural event reported a three-hour traffic pile-up in the carpark today, due to an accident on State Highway 1.

A two-vehicle accident on the Waikato Expressway (SH1) occurred shortly before 4pm about 7km north of Cambridge - 20km south of Hamilton.

Police confirmed people were trapped in the accident. Although no one was injured, the southbound SH1 lane had been closed until 5.05pm.

The resulting traffic pile-up on Mystery Creek Rd in Hamilton has left hundreds of motorists leaving Fieldays waiting for hours at a standstill on the grass car parks.

Fieldays posted on its Facebook page explaining the traffic situation, urging motorists to “bear with us” as traffic management and police dealt with the congestion.

However, Fieldays attendees have taken out their frustration on the post, reporting huge waits without moving on the darkening fairgrounds.

“Absolute bull**** Fieldays! The accident wasn’t in the Carpark. We are in the orange Carpark, haven’t moved in 2 and a half hours. We have a tired 3 year old, and a 6 month old in the car. With no food or water! I know we are not the only ones. There is no traffic management! That’s a pack of lies! Absolutely disgraceful!,” one motorist posted.

“Absolute disgrace , orange carpark traffic had not moved for 2 hours while traffic to the left is moving, no traffic management in place just appalling,” another commented.

“Fieldays what about providing refreshments for the people you’ve trapped in orange for two hours or at least toilets? Human decency would be appreciated,” said another.

“Appalling courtesy by some drivers by not letting people merge,” another post said.

As of 6.15pm some motorists were reporting movement out of the Fieldays carpark.

While the southbound lane of SH1 has been reopened for an hour now, police said the “traffic is still slowly moving” and NZTA still has an Area Warning for SH21 Mystery Creek Rd in place.