Angus bull top price $15,000

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The top price for an Angus bull offered by Earnscleugh Station during its 35th annual bull sale last week was $15,000.
In addition to Angus, they were also selling Hereford and composite bulls.
Station co-owner Alistair Campbell said they were happy with the sale outcomes
‘‘We sold 35 Angus bulls at an average of $7343 and the top price of $15,000 was paid by West Wanaka Station,’’ he said.
They sold 19 Hereford bulls with an average of $5316 and the top priced bull of $8000 going to Craigney Springs, Morrisons.
They sold 24 composite bulls with a top price of $11,000 to Burwood Station, Te Anau, and an average of $5500.