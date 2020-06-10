Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Angus bull top price $15,000

    By Yvonne O'Hara
    Check-a-bull ... Eyeing up some of Earnscleugh Station’s Angus bulls are, from left, Mark...
    Check-a-bull ... Eyeing up some of Earnscleugh Station’s Angus bulls are, from left, Mark Ferguson, of neXtgen Agri, Christchurch, and Will Gibson, Foulden Hill Genetics, near Middlemarch. PHOTOS: YVONNE O’HARA
    Keen to buy ... Michael Warren, of Iona Station, Parnassus, near Cheviot, had travelled down to look at the bulls on offer by Earnscleugh Station.
    What’s on offer ... Discussing the bull sale are, from left, Luke Hume, of Earnscleugh Station, and Rob Selbie, of Five Rivers, last Friday.
    Having a joke ... Sharing a laugh are, from left, Tom Ballantine, of Earnscleugh Station, and Stu Melville, of Lawrence, during the Campbell family’s annual bull sale.
    Select-a-bull ... Alister Ross, of Leslie Hills, North Canterbury, makes a selection during Earnscleugh Station’s sale last week.
    Good gathering ... Judy Campbell, whose family owns Earnscleugh Station, enjoyed their annual sale.

    The top price for an Angus bull offered by Earnscleugh Station during its 35th annual bull sale last week was $15,000.

    In addition to Angus, they were also selling Hereford and composite bulls.

    Station co-owner Alistair Campbell said they were happy with the sale outcomes

    ‘‘We sold 35 Angus bulls at an average of $7343 and the top price of $15,000 was paid by West Wanaka Station,’’ he said.

    They sold 19 Hereford bulls with an average of $5316 and the top priced bull of $8000 going to Craigney Springs, Morrisons.

    They sold 24 composite bulls with a top price of $11,000 to Burwood Station, Te Anau, and an average of $5500.

