Angus, exotics excel at competition

Otago and Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition supreme hoof champion and Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy winner Geoff Edgar, of Outram, and his winning Charolais and Belgian Blue-cross steer (left) at Charlton Saleyards near Gore. Photo: supplied

For the first time, Angus carcasses have won both of the top hook honours at a Southern beef competition.

Heifers and steers entered in the annual Otago and Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition were judged on-the-hoof at Charlton Saleyards and on-the-hook at the Alliance plant in Mataura.

Andrew Law, of North Range farm in Northern Southland, was crowned the 2026 hook champion and lifted the AH Dodd and Family Trophy, following his Angus steer entry winning the 320kg and heavier class.

Mr Law said he was "rapt" to win the supreme hook title for the first time.

"It was pretty good to come away with the win."

Most North Range cattle were sent to a feedlot for finishing.

As the winning steer was too big to send to the feedlot, it stayed on North Range and was available to enter in the competition.

An insight the competition provides is how cattle produced on North Range, using Waimara Angus genetics, on a grass diet, "stack up" on the hook.

A motivation for entering was to follow in the footsteps of his late grandfather Monty Ericson, who had a lot of success in the competition.

"As a kid, I remember my dad and my granddad breeding cattle to put in."

Hoof judge Jimmy McAllister said the quality of the 18 heifers and 14 steers in the competition was "well ahead" of entries last year.

"They were helped by the good season," Mr McAllister said.

Competition convener Barry Gray agreed.

"This was backed up by the better marbling scores on the hooks."

All of the cattle carcasses had scored in sought-after carcass traits including meat colour, fat colour and pH, Mr Gray said.

In meat science, pH is critical for determining freshness, colour, tenderness and shelf-life.

Andrew Law. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

A quarter of the entries achieved enough points for weight range, pH, meat colour, fat colour and marbling to meet eating quality criteria for Alliance’s Handpicked programme.

Hook judges did not measure rib eye area this year and increased their focus and awarded more points for eating-quality traits, which brought greater returns to the farmer and New Zealand economy, Mr Gray said.

He thanked Alliance Group for hosting the event and sponsors Allflex, Charlton Saleyards, Farmlands, PGG Wrightson, Ravensdown and Westpac.

Hoof and hook results

Hoof section:

Class 1 (220kg to 270kg):

Bob Sinclair (Owaka) Simmental Angus-cross heifer, 1; Stringer family (Gore) Angus heifer, 2; Bob Sinclair (Owaka) Angus heifer, 3.

Class 2 (271kg to 320kg):

Clark Scott (Tapanui) Limousin heifer, 1; Geoff Edgar (Outram) Angus steer, 2; Barry Gray (Owaka) Maine Anjou heifer, 3.

Class 3 (320kg and heavier):

Geoff Edgar (Outram) Charolais and Belgian Blue-cross steer, 1; Max Nichol (Outram) Angus steer, 2; Barry Gray (Owaka) Maine Anjou steer, 3.

Supreme hoof champion and Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy winner:

Geoff Edgar (Outram) Charolais and Belgian Blue-cross steer.

Reserve hoof champion:

Clark Scott (Tapanui) Limousin heifer.

Hook section: Class 1 (220kg to 270kg):

Bob Sinclair (Owaka) Simmental Angus-cross heifer, 1; Bob Sinclair (Owaka) Angus heifer, 2; Bob Sinclair (Owaka) Angus heifer, 3.

Geoff Edgar. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

Geoff Edgar (Outram) Angus steer, 1; Geoff Edgar (Outram) Angus steer, 2; Barry Gray (Owaka) Maine Anjou heifer, 3.

Class 3 (320kg and heavier):

Andrew Law (Lumsden) Angus steer, 1; Andrew Law (Lumsden) Angus steer, 2; Max Nichol (Outram) Angus steer, 3.

Supreme hook champion carcass and AH Dodd and Family Trophy winner:

Andrew Law (Lumsden) Angus steer.

Reserve hook champion carcass:

Geoff Edgar (Outram) Angus steer.

Best owner-bred animal:

Andrew Law, North Range (Lumsden) Angus steer.

Most valuable animal on the day:

Geoff Edgar (Outram) Charolais and Belgian Blue steer.

Best marbled carcass:

Tim and Katy Button (Port Molyneux) Speckle Park and Holstein Friesian cross.

Best on fork:

Tim and Katy Button (Port Molyneux) Speckle Park and Holstein Friesian cross.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz