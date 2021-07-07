Annual Hay Day entries down

Waikaka Hay Day judges (from left) Pauline Weir, Nicol Gray, Glenn Haywood, Peter Corcoran and Jack Meehan examine the winning entry in the small hay bale competition.PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

A lack of autumn feed resulted in lower entry numbers at the Waikaka Hay Day recently.

The annual event was held at the Waikaka Combined Sports Complex.

Committee member Peter Corcoran said baleage was scarcer than usual at this time of year.

"All through March and April people were feeding it out because it was so dry,’’ Mr Corcoran said.

"A lot of it has been used up.’’

There were 140 entries in the competition in the various categories, including hay, lucerne and baleage.

It had been a good haymaking season but the quality of the hay varied.

"Weather was good, plenty of feed.

"Grass growth probably got away on people in November-December, so it probably got a little maturer.’’

The competition originally started as a hockey club fundraiser but now the funds were distributed to various causes in the town.

The farmers donated the feed and then it was auctioned off and about $15,000 was the usual amount raised.

The baleage bales went for $130 each.

The community businesses, Peter Corcoran Contracting, Cleland Contracting and Waikaka Transport worked together to bring the feed to the sports ground and deliver it to the successful bidders.

- By Sandy Eggleston