Australian perfection wins in Luggate

Krystal Illingworth

An Australian won this year’s Perfect Woman competition in Luggate yesterday.



Krystal Illingworth (21), formerly of Darwin, now living in Owaka, prevailed in the two-day event in which contestants race to be the fastest at tasks such as driving an excavator, saddling a miniature horse and chainsawing a log.

Fourteen women aged between 20 and 60 years old entered the annual weekend event based at Luggate Hotel to win prizes, raise money for Wanaka Search and Rescue and ‘‘for the glory of saying they are the perfect woman for the year,’’ Perfect Woman committee member Kirstin Roberts said.

