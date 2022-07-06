Awards finalist

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southlander Tina Powell is among the category finalists in the Groundspread Fertilisers Association industry awards on Friday.

The Te Anau Healy Transport office administrator and Groundspread Fertilisers Association Otago-Southland branch secretary is a finalist in the president’s award category.

Groundspread New Zealand president Graeme Martin said the standard of entries was extremely impressive and the high calibre of the finalists demonstrated the industry was in excellent hands.

The awards recognised people who had made a significant and positive contribution to the groundspreading industry and highlighted the essential role groundspreaders played in the food production chain in New Zealand, he said.

Groundspreaders were typically the first step in ensuring on-farm productivity, Mr Martin said.

"By spreading nutrients accurately and evenly, using the latest technology, finely calibrated vehicles and highly trained operators, groundspreaders help farmers and growers get the best out of their nutrient spend. The skill involved in groundspreading means that food production in New Zealand gets the best start possible."

The winners will be announced at an awards gala in Wellington on Friday.