Awards for S. Canty deer farmers

South Canterbury deer farmers have stood out at the Deer Industry New Zealand (DINZ) awards.

Peel Forest Estate’s Graham Carr won the Deer Industry Award for making the most outstanding contribution to the deer industry in the past year.

Raincliff Station husband and wife team Dave and Jane Morgan chimed in by winning the Premier Elworthy Environment Award.

Mr Morgan is originally from Wales and with his family also won the Export Velvet Award.

Award contestants were nominated unanimously and the winners were presented with their awards at a Queenstown function.

Mr Carr’s nominee praised his "unwavering" commitment to progress within the wider industry as inspiring and influential.

"His contributions have been invaluable and it is no exaggeration to say that the industry would not be as advanced as it is today without his dedication and innovation."

Peel Forest Estate added to this by winning the technology and innovation award for the estate’s deer milking operation.

The deer milking business was begun by Mr Carr and co-founder Mark Faulks with the first drops of deer milk extracted from hinds in 2016.

During the awards ceremony the audience heard from the judges about the Morgan family’s deer operation.

"[They have] a strong family business with impressive farm management of a complex deer farming operation while planning and managing the environmental risks and transitioning for the next generation."

Hawke’s Bay stalwart Laura Billings won the Matuschka Award as an unsung hero in her region

The award nomination pointed to her being the first to help out, organise or just "muck in" with any community project in her quiet and efficient way.

"Laura’s ability to co-ordinate an event, crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s is second to none."

The environmental awards are held every second year.

Deer industry winners:

Deer Industry Award 2025: Graham Carr, Peel Forest Estate.

Matuschka Award: Laura Billings, Hawke’s Bay DFA.

Premier Elworthy Environment Award: Dave and Jan Morgan, Raincliff Station.

Landcare Trust Award: Kim and Judith Rowe, Brookfields.

Duncan NZ Award: Charles and Jane Rau, Matawai Deer Park.

Streamlands Export Velvet Award: Dave and Jan Morgan, Raincliff Station.

Gallagher Technology and Innovation Award: Deer Milking NZ, Peel Forest Estate.

NZDFA Next Generation Award: Dwight Adlam, Mangahao Deer Co.

