Barbecue lunch shows support for farmers

Rural Support Trust Mid Canterbury wellness co-ordinator Frances Beeston, Ashburton Rapid Relief team leader Bruce Mascull and flood recovery manager Toni Durham, of Ashburton District Council at the RRT lunch at the Carrfields depot in Ashburton. PHOTO TONI WILLIAMS

Flood-affected farmers and flood recovery responders got food for the soul earlier this month from the Ashburton Rapid Relief Team.

The team put on a free barbecue lunch and catch-up session for those involved in the May floods and also secured 400 bales of feed for farmers with livestock who were most in need.

Ashburton Rapid Relief Team (RRT) leader Bruce Mascull said the feed was secured and transported from the North Island by RRT for distribution through Rural Support Trust.

RRT, an extension of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, knew there was a need for stock feed in the district and had made contact with a feed co-ordination service in the North Island, as all South Island avenues were understandably low on supplies.

The baleage was found in the Manawatu and Waikato districts, he said.

Ten truck-and-trailers shipped the bales to Ashburton; five were delivered direct to farmers in need and another five would be stored at the Carrfields depot for distribution by the trust, Mr Mascull said

‘‘It was a big thank you to the rural community here [from us],’’ he said.

‘‘And to let them know we’re thinking of them and praying for them.’’

Invitations to lunch at the depot had been extended to those affected by the recent flooding event in the district, and to those who were on hand to help.

Among those attending were farmers, their families and workers, flood recovery response agency staff including the district’s Civil Defence teams, Rural Support Trust Mid Canterbury, Ministry for Primary Industries, Rangitata MP Jo Luxton with Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan, Ashburton mayor Neil Brown and Ashburton District Council staff.