Barrel winner takes her whole family with her

Fairlie-based cowgirl Kate Hughes and her horse Sister kick up dust at the National Rodeo Finals held at Waikouaiti on Saturday. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

A title 26 years in the making.

Fairlie cowgirl Kate Hughes had wrapped up the New Zealand barrel racing title before the National Rodeo Finals in Waikouaiti on Saturday.

It was her first national title after finishing runner-up three times, including last season.

However, this win was made even more special as she is pregnant with her second child.

Hughes and her husband John found out around Labour Weekend last year — just after the season had began — and she decided to carry on with the season.

"There’s nothing like the universe chucking you more challenges," she told the paper.

"I was already doing it, so I was already fit and the midwife said ‘if you’re already doing it, don’t stop’ so I didn’t.

"Now I’ve just shifted to a bigger saddle to accommodate the tummy."

The rodeo season is a busy time for the family as Hughes is competing while John is a pick-up rider at most rodeos — and the couple also have a 3-year-old son, Toby.

Nate Robertson, of Invercargill, hangs on as his mount tries to dislodge him in the saddle bronc event.

"He comes rodeoing with us and everyone knows him and looks after him and he disappears for the day.

"We’re so blessed to have a rodeo family like we do."

Hughes has been competing in rodeo for 26 years, having started when she was a teenager.

She also bred and trained her horse Sister.

The pair have been competing together for three seasons now and Hughes also barrel-raced Sister’s mother, grandmother and grandfather.

Sister also has three other siblings barrel racing on the New Zealand rodeo circuit.

"It’s very special that I get to do it on horses that I’ve bred and trained and that they look after me like they do."

Hughes was just beaten by Zoe Johnston, of Queenstown for the all-round cowgirl title while Broc Maki won the all-round cowboy title.

Waikouati Rodeo Club committee member Ryan Adam also won his second open steer wrestling title in a row while his horse Streaker won steer wrestling horse of the year for the second time in a row as well.

nic.duff@alliedmedia.co.nz