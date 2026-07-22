Bull sale helps keep rescue crew in southern skies

HeliOtago owner Graeme Gale (centre) gave Fossil Creek Angus owners Jane and Blair Smith a tour of the hangar on Taieri Airfield, after the bull breeders gave the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust a donation from the proceeds from their bull sale. Photo: supplied

A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.

Fossil Creek Angus owner Jane and Blair Smith gave $10,000 to the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust earlier this month.

The donation was the proceeds from the sale of rising 2-year-old bull Fossil Creek Chopper V53 at their annual auction in Fuchsia Creek last month.

Mrs Smith praised the work of HeliOtago owner and pilot Graeme Gale and his team.

The sale of rising 2-year-old bull Fossil Creek Chopper V053 raised $10,000 for Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

"We knew what Graeme and his team are doing is world leading, but to see the technology and knowledge first-hand and the level of aeromedical expertise we have in our skies when we need them urgently is just exceptional.

"These guys deserve knighthoods for what they do."

The bull Chopper was bought by the Callaghan family, of Fairlie, Mrs Smith said.

"Their successful bid that led to this humble donation to this essential service."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz