Campaign launched to save Canterbury A&P show

The Canterbury A&P Association has launched a Show Saviour campaign to help the New Zealand Agricultural Show survive.

The annual show in November — a major event on Canterbury’s calendar — has been cancelled this year, the first time since World War 2, because of uncertainty around Covid-19.

Event director Geoff Bone said the association was adamant that it make the decision while it could meet its current obligations and return money to businesses that had already invested in the 2020 show.

‘‘This has meant that we have exhausted our reserve funds and are in a situation where restarting in 2021 is in doubt,’’ Mr Bone said.

The association had launched the Show Saviour campaign, calling on anyone with a connection to the event to help fight for its survival. Without support, the show’s future was ‘‘unlikely’’.

■The 2020 Otago Field Days, which were to be held near Palmerston in October, have been postponed.

Chairman Paul Mutch said a virtual event or an alternative date might be considered.