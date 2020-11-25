Close competition at Stoneycreek

The Southland heat of the Tux New Zealand Yarding Challenge and Trans Tasman Challenge was held at Stoneycreek Station, near Gore, last week. Sandy Eggleston takes a close look.

It was a close call between first and second placegetters at the Southland heat of the Tux New Zealand Yarding Challenge at Mandeville last week.

Chatto Creek’s Bill Hinchey and Vice won the event with 98.5 points. Kerry Pauling and Trace, of Springfield, were half a point behind.

The event, hosted by the Gore Dog Trial Club, at Stoneycreek Station, was convened by Mike Joyce.

Mr Joyce said two and a-half points separated the top three placegetters.

"It was a really good final," Mr Joyce said.

Even in the preliminary round, the competition had been close with people who had high scores missing out on the final.

"There was a lot of disappointed people because they had good scores because of the sheep performing so well."

The top four competitors from the first day and top three from the second qualified for the final.

The sheep used were Snowline ewe hoggets belonging to Barry Roughan, of Otamita.

"The second day they were absolutely perfect."

Competitors could also take part in the Trans Tasman Challenge.

The course was designed using a combination of Australian and New Zealand dog trial rules and was the same layout used for tests between Australia and New Zealand.

In this event, Ian Herbert, of Tapawera, won first and second place.