Collie club embarking on big year

At Warepa Collie Club Club trials last year, Howie Gardner (second from left) was made a life member with (from left) his wife Marion Gardner and life members Linda Wallace and Steve Wallace, both of Wānaka.

The Warepa Collie Club is set for a big year, starting with its three-day centennial trials from Friday.

Club life member Linda Wallace, of Wanaka, said the club was hosting the South Island and New Zealand Dog Trial Championship from May 22 to 27 this year.

The club’s centennial trials would be held for three days from Friday.

"This will be a milestone year for the club."

Mrs Wallace had researched the history of the club for the centennial.

The first competition was held in February 1923 and featured 40 triallists across three events — maiden, huntaway and long pull.

In May 1931, the club hosted the Southland association championship and had 50 entries.

The club held its first ball at the end of these championship trials and sold 160 tickets.

"They had a live band and dancing, which cost 5 pounds 18p to hire. This was very successful and so they carried these dances on until 1961. This helped them with their funds. These were known as the doggie dances."

In 1931 the club affiliated with the Otago Dog Trial Association and an open short head course was introduced in 1933.

The first Otago championship the club hosted was in 1934 and prizes included a box of tea.

In 1938, the club hosted the South Island championships.

"It was a big event for the district."

In 1947, the club went into recess due to the uncertainty of the grounds and an "unsound financial position" including a debt of 16 pound 12 shillings.

The club reconvened in 1957 and used the grounds and sheep of Mr J McNutt.

A sign at the entrance to the Warepa Collie Club grounds, north of Clinton.

The "doggie dances" started again in 1957.

In 1959, the club moved that women could no longer get into the dances for free and that they would be charged 3 shillings, the same as the men.

The catering was prepared by the members’ wives from 1961.

"The committee were so happy with their efforts that gave them one and a-half pounds to cover expenses to go to the entertainment show Oklahoma! in Balclutha."

The club bought the Romahapa Church for $200 and shifted it to be used as clubrooms.

"For the 50th trial in 1981, the new cook shop was on site, amazing facilities with power generated by a tractor outside, and the menu was extended and it was like a palace to the ladies.

"The guys made many quips about going to church on Sunday especially after a big night on Saturday night."

In March 2004, the clubrooms moved to Matt Lawlor’s woolshed, as the church was past its use-by date.

The club hosted the South Island championships in 2017.

"The whole community got behind this event."

After the championships, the idea of the club building its own rooms was mooted, as it was in a very good financial position.

The new clubrooms were built in 2018 and a toilet block was added in 2020.

The national championships and centennial trials were motivation for the refurbishment work.

"This is what is driving the club to get everything completed for these two important events — a real community effort to host both of these trials.

"The Warepa club can be extremely proud of the hard work and effort to achieve this."