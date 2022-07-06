Community award nominees sought

Nominations are open for the 26th Environment Southland Community Awards.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the awards played an important role in recognising Southland’s environmental champions.

"We’re incredibly proud of these awards, which not only celebrate environmental leadership, innovation and action but inspire it too."

Seven award categories cater for a range of environmental projects and actions including individual, rural, education, community and business.

The same project can be nominated in up to two categories.

Projects entered must be located in Southland, have been developed in Southland or be of demonstrated benefit to the region.

People can nominate their own project or another project that makes a positive contribution to the environment.

Winning entries receive cash prizes.

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held in Invercargill on November 10.

Nominations close on July 29. More information can be found at www.es.govt.nz.