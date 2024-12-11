Community celebrates rural champions

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago Daily Times Rural Life champions Steve and Tracy Henderson, their children Gus, 7, Annie, 5, and Ruby, 9, and their pet lambs and calf celebrate their win with a community gathering on their Awarua farm last Thursday night.
The calf shed was transformed into a rural hospitality oasis, complete with the Speight’s mobile bar and Silver Fern Farms barbecue.
Family friends and neighbours celebrated with the Hendersons.