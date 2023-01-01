Rural Events

    Record bid

    Photo: ODT files

    King Country shearer Sacha Bond will attempt to break the women’s eight-hour strong wool lambs record at Fairlight Station in Northern Southland on Saturday.

    Bales of fun

    PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

    A hay bale formation resembling a Buzzy Bee wooden pull-along toy adorns a paddock south of Clinton in South Otago.

    Challenge met

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    Megan Thomas, of Cinder Hill Jerseys in Gore, claimed the Murray Harnett Challenge by winning the young judge section at the New Zealand Dairy Event in Feilding last week.
