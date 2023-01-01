Skip to main content
...
Dunedin
23
|
18
Wednesday,
Wed,
1
February
Feb
2023
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Digital Editions
Rural Events
ODT
Commercial deer farm winning awards
Show me the money.
Physical, mental challenge of shearing for 24 hours
Physical, mental challenge of shearing for 24 hours
Southland shearer Matt Hunt has ditched the booze and the pies and hit the gym as he prepares to shear sheep for 24 hours in West Otago this weekend.
Crowd numbers at show 'magnificent'
Crowd numbers at show ‘magnificent’
Thousands of people attended the Otago Taieri A&P Show on a sunny day on Saturday.
Record bid
Record bid
King Country shearer Sacha Bond will attempt to break the women’s eight-hour strong wool lambs record at Fairlight Station in Northern Southland on Saturday.
Bales of fun
Bales of fun
A hay bale formation resembling a Buzzy Bee wooden pull-along toy adorns a paddock south of Clinton in South Otago.
Injured shearer has his sights set on Gore
Injured shearer has his sights set on Gore
Injured champion Southland shearer Brett "Kornie" Roberts is aiming for a return to the sport at the Southern Shears in Gore.
Challenge met
Challenge met
Megan Thomas, of Cinder Hill Jerseys in Gore, claimed the Murray Harnett Challenge by winning the young judge section at the New Zealand Dairy Event in Feilding last week.
Collie club set to celebrate centennial
Collie club set to celebrate centennial
Dog triallist Brian Hampton rarely misses a dog trial at Waiau Collie Club in Western Southland.
Club celebrates 100th birthday
Club celebrates 100th birthday
Barking dogs, people of all ages and great food made for an epic birthday party in St Bathans on Saturday.
Genetic investment farmers' gain
Genetic investment farmers’ gain
Growers fretting over the headache of selecting their next crop are being given a guiding hand.
Virtual fencing technology proving its worth on North Canterbury farm
Virtual fencing technology proving its worth on North Canterbury farm
A North Canterbury couple has signed up their large dairy herd for hi-tech collars and fence-less farming, writes Tim Cronshaw.
Age no barrier at challenge finals
Age no barrier at challenge finals
New faces rubbed shoulders with old heads in the heat of competition at the Tux yarding and handy dog events in South Canterbury.
Speculation storm fronts brought pest
Speculation storm fronts brought pest
The jury’s still out on how a devastating maize pest arrived in Hokitika, reports Tim Cronshaw.
Good growth, but harvesting difficult
Good growth, but harvesting difficult
La Nina’s continued impact has fostered good growing conditions in the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts with high growth reported.
Farmers should plan for delays: B+LNZ
Farmers should plan for delays: B+LNZ
A major meat company has signalled a backlog of livestock waiting to be processed because of widespread delays will not be cleared overnight.
SFF co-op directors to step down
SFF co-op directors to step down
Former industry reformers Richard Young and Dan Jex-Blake are stepping down soon from Silver Fern Farms co-operative’s (SFF) board.
Strong outlook for beef
Strong outlook for beef
Healthy farmgate prices for beef look like they will continue through to 2025 on the back of tight supplies globally and steady demand.
Scholarship recipient revelling in studies
Scholarship recipient revelling in studies
Emma Blom describes herself as a curious learner.
Farmer's controversial cattle barns to be publicly notified
Farmer's controversial cattle barns to be publicly notified
Canterbury residents will be given the chance to give feedback on a farmer's consent application to build four large indoor cattle barns on Banks Peninsula.
Modified wintering barns given the go-ahead
Modified wintering barns given the go-ahead
Te Anau organic farmers Aaron and Mark Scott have received approval to build 7260 sqm wintering barns after their Southland District resource consent application was opposed last year.
