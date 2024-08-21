Dog trialists selected

Two southern dog trialists have been selected to represent New Zealand in a three-test series against Australia for the Wayleggo Cup across the Ditch next month.

The New Zealand sheep dog trial test team are Paul Collins and Sky (non-travelling reserve), of South Otago; Scott Hunter and Lucy, of North Otago, Ben Millar and King, of Canterbury; Stuart Child and Diesel, of King Country; Leo Edginton (team captain) and Roxy, of Poverty Bay; and Pat Coogan, team manager and judge.