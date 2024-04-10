Drizzle fails to deter the crowd at A&P show

Elizabeth Cooper, aged 13, of Oxford, with her family’s Hereford yearling bull, Rider, which won first prize in the Hereford Bull Under Two Years section, at the Oxford A and P 119th Annual Show in Oxford last Saturday. PHOTOS: SHELLEY TOPP

Fears morning rain would deter people from attending the Oxford Agricultural and Pastoral Show proved unfounded.

Show president Jason Skurr said at 10am on Easter Saturday he was worried the weather would put people off coming.

But by lunch time the carparks were full, and visitors were filing into the Oxford showgrounds for the 119th annual event.

The first three placegetters in the Terrier Race held in the main arena at the Oxford 119th Annual Show in Oxford last Saturday. The winner was Badger, with his catcher Rose Cochrane, from Oxford (right). The second-placed terrier, Scout, is with Liv Harper, from Oxford (centre), and the third-placed terrier, Ruby, is with Michelle Eder, from Rangiora.

"In the end there was a real good crowd," he said.

"We were lucky that it wasn’t raining in Christchurch because quite a few people came from there."

The highlight of the day for Jason was seeing so many people of all age groups enjoying themselves.

Three donkeys quietly wait their turn to perform in the ring.

"There was something for everyone," he said.

Jason believed that the Easter Saturday date may have been a help in attracting such a large crowd, but it also meant fewer volunteers were available to help during the day.

"A lot of our usual volunteers were away for the long weekend this year," he said.

The 120th show date will fall on March 29 next year, almost three weeks before Easter.

Jason is the seventh Skurr family member to become Oxford A and P Show president.

It is a proud family tradition, he said.

Oxford A&P Association Show president Jason Skurr (second from left) with his wife, Jen (second from right), association executive officer, Christine Roberts (left), and vice-president of the show Harry Meijer in the main arena at the show on Easter Saturday.

He was grateful for all the help he received in his role this year, especially from Oxford Ag, the show’s main sponsor, and also his employer, who allowed him to have "a lot of time off work'' to deal with show-related issues before the event.

He also gave a special thank you to the show’s executive officer Christine Roberts for her help.

"I couldn’t have done it without her."

By Shelley Topp