Drizzle fails to deter the crowd at A&P show

Show president Jason Skurr said at 10am on Easter Saturday he was worried the weather would put people off coming.
But by lunch time the carparks were full, and visitors were filing into the Oxford showgrounds for the 119th annual event.
"We were lucky that it wasn’t raining in Christchurch because quite a few people came from there."
The highlight of the day for Jason was seeing so many people of all age groups enjoying themselves.
Jason believed that the Easter Saturday date may have been a help in attracting such a large crowd, but it also meant fewer volunteers were available to help during the day.
"A lot of our usual volunteers were away for the long weekend this year," he said.
Jason is the seventh Skurr family member to become Oxford A and P Show president.
It is a proud family tradition, he said.
He also gave a special thank you to the show’s executive officer Christine Roberts for her help.
"I couldn’t have done it without her."
By Shelley Topp