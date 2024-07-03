Encouraging new coloured sheep owners

The Mid-Canterbury branch of the Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders is holding an open day in Rolleston this month. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Coloured sheep farmers need to be a jack of all trades and this comes in handy in the lead-up to shearing.

The farmers of black and coloured sheep are often involved in all facets of wool production, from shearing and skirting a fleece all the way to knitting a garment.

This involves many skills and to help out novices and newcomers the Mid-Canterbury branch of the Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders is holding an open day in Rolleston on July 21.

Branch secretary Georgie Fairless said the breeders’ group had gained a few new members, with some still at school, over the past two years.

"We have a few country girls and their parents may have a farm with a lot of sheep and they decide they want to have some coloured sheep and have their own little flock. We want the [new generation] along and we’re encouraging them."

They hoped to attract people new to owning sheep and new members with the open day focusing on preparing fleece before and after shearing, she said.

"We just want people to come and learn something new. A lot of our new members may not know about what to do with their wool. The last open day we had was what to do with your wool craft-wise and this one will be mainly for people putting their fleeces into shows without knowing what they should have done beforehand because they come in pretty rough and rugged with grass, prickles and [other foreign material] which isn’t nice for us judges trying to put some points on the fleece."

She said the correct preparation could make the difference between exhibitors earning a ribbon or not.

Mrs Fairless said the open day would be hands-on with people able to bring their own fleece for advice. Crutching sheep and keeping them clean throughout the year pays off in wool quality, she said.

"It is about wool quality, but then again to have a quality fleece you’ve got to be able to know what sheep to keep when you’re breeding them. You will have a few culls that won’t match what you want instead of a lot of people just have their sheep and keep everything they’ve got so that’s another [skillset]."

She said a lot of coloured sheep owners developed many skills.

"A lot of people who do knitting and the craft think if they have a bit of land, why don’t I get my own sheep and then I don’t have to buy the fleeces. It probably works out dearer to have the sheep, but anyway it’s a nice thing that people do and there are so many breeds to choose."

At the open day newcomers will learn about the need to avoid shed stain on fleece by keeping their sheep in yards for the day to "empty out" and overnight be ready for shearing in the morning.

Post shearing tips will include separating individual fleeces, using newspaper, sheets or frost cloth.

Mrs Fairless said newcomers should learn how to skirt, weigh and clean their "precious" fleece ready for showing, selling or creating their own crafts of spinning, knitting, weaving or felting.

"Our members have a wealth of knowledge and information and there will be hands-on teaching ... Learn what the judge or customer is looking for in a handcraft fleece."

The open day held at Greenacres farm run by coloured sheep breeders Leo and Karen Ponsonby starts from 10am at 155 Burnham School Rd.

