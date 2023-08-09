Entries open for farming awards

A call is being made for farmers and growers to enter the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and help continue to grow a healthy future for farming.

Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards champion sustainable farming and growing and celebrate good practice and innovation across the primary sector.

Trust general manager Sarah Harris invites farmers and growers at any point of their sustainability journey to get involved.

"Being part of the awards programme is a positive way to receive feedback on your business, help identify strengths and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector."

Through the awards programme, farmers and growers have the opportunity to showcase, benchmark, and improve the sustainability of their operation through a constructive process where agribusiness professionals provide feedback, recommendations, and commendations.

The judges take a holistic approach to the feedback and award allocation process by evaluating the overall farm system including water and soil, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, people and wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

Entries close at the end of October with farm visits taking place in November and December.

Regional awards events then take place in March and April 2024, providing a great forum to connect as an industry, share stories and celebrate the great work happening across the primary sector.

The supreme winner from each of the 11 regions involved in the awards goes through to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trusts National Showcase at Claudelands in Hamilton on June 20 next year.

The recipients of the trophy then become the 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.