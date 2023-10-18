Epic fundraising event planned

Maheno dairy farmer Sven Thelning has been part of a committee organising an epic heli bike ride as a combined fundraiser for Maheno School and Cure Our Ovarian Cancer. Trying out their bikes are (from left) Alfred Thelning (8), Hazel Thelning (10), Mr Thelning and Justin Brown (8). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Coming up with a popular, creative and lucrative fundraising idea is like a seed that rattles around the minds of many rural folk. Every now and then the odd one comes to life.

Maheno School home and school committee member Sven Thelning has come up with the ultimate heli biking event this November and funds raised will be shared between Maheno School and Cure Our Ovarian Cancer.

Mr Thelning said such an event had been in his thoughts for some time.

“I could see there was potential with all the elements right there on our doorstep.

"We have mountain bike tracks built by Mountain Biking North Otago in Herbert Forest, an epic ride down Mt Miserable, plus we have a local helicopter service. It all pointed to a really cool heli biking event."

Mr Thelning discussed the idea with various stakeholders and when he approached Glencoe Farm owners Ele and Grant Ludeman about access to Mt Miserable, Mrs Ludemann said she had had a similar idea for a fundraiser for charity organisation Cure Our Ovarian Cancer.

"It was a cause very close to her heart, with her daughter Jane battling the disease.

“So, we have put together an awesome event and profits will be split between the two organisations," he said.

Support from local businesses had been overwhelming, with many offering items to auction off and merchandise.

“Central South Island Helicopters has given us a really good rate as a form of sponsorship and Blakley Pacific, the forestry owner, has been very supportive too."

Riders can take a helicopter ride to the top of Mt Miserable and make their way down the intermediate farm track, then enter the forestry, where there are intermediate or advanced bike track options.

“It’s a nice track that most people with a bit of mountain biking experience would handle OK. I am not much of a mountain biker, and I found it fine," he said.

Children aged 10 or older with appropriate mountain bikes could take part, he said.

There is also a van option: riders can opt to be driven to the top of the forestry track for a shorter ride.

Interest has been high, and tickets will be capped at just under 200 for this year’s event. “But there is potential for it to grow in years to come," Mr Thelning said.

By Alice Scott