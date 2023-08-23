Expo to open doors for job seekers

Employment opportunities in the rural sector will be on show at the Southland Jobs Expo next month.

Great South Southland youth futures team manager Renata Gill said more than 35 employers had signed up to meet with job seekers at the expo in Invercargill on September 5.

"Whether job seekers are looking for a first job out of school or study, or a career change, the expo is a great opportunity to explore the many work and training opportunities available to them within our region."

The expo is hosted by Great South and the Ministry of Social Development.

Ministry labour market manager Emma Hamilton said the employers attending the expo include Alliance, Ballance AgriNutrients, Niagara Sawmilling, and orchards from Central Otago looking to recruit for their upcoming seasons,

"If you’re looking for work come along."

The expo would be open to the public at Hansen Hall at the Southern Institute of Technology in Tay St between 2pm and 5pm.