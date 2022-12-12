Farm Sports Challenge a popular event at A&P show

Shilah Milligan (12), of Milton, competes in the sack race section of the Tokomairiro A&P Show Farm Sports Challenge in Milton on Saturday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Crowds thronged to the Tokomairiro A&P Show on Saturday, making the most of what were initially bright and sunny conditions down South.

Tokomairiro A&P Society president Nigel Woodhead expressed his delight at being able to hold a successful show this year, after last year’s outing was cancelled because of Covid-19 concerns.

"Unfortunately, we were prevented from holding the show last year, so it’s great to be back on with something for the whole community to enjoy," he said.

A popular returning event was the children’s Farm Sports Challenge.

Mr Woodhead, Young Farmer of the Year in 2017, said children loved to test their mettle head to head over fun rural challenges.

The challenge was inspired by Young Farmers-style events, he said.

Contenders had to undertake simple farm tasks at speed, while completing a baleage assault course and concluding sack race.

"From an A&P society perspective, it’s all about getting the kids involved and having a good time.

"We’ve got a good mix of rural and town kids here, so if they can have a bit of competitive fun and win a choccy bar and a can of fizzy, they’ll take away good memories of the show and continue to take part as adults in future."

He said the weather had also played ball this year — for the most part.

"The rain’s obviously come in about 1.30, 2 o’clock, but we had 90% of the show done and dusted by then, so it’s really not affected us much.

"This morning was fantastic, and we’ve had the crowds to match."

A highlight of the day had been a well-subscribed Milton’s Got Talent competition, he said.

"Our winner this year, Indiana Ivalmy, just blew people away."

Indiana (16), of Dunedin, sang an arrangement of Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Mr Woodhead thanked prize donors Milton Four Square, key sponsor Wynyard Transport and the show’s many other sponsors and supporters.

"It’s been a great day. Hopefully we’ll build on it for next year."

