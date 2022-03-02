Fete cancelled due to Covid

The Leeston Fete cannot be held this year. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

The eagerly awaited annual Leeston Fete has had to be cancelled this year.

It was also called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but went ahead last year.

However, the Ellesmere Business and Promotions Committee, which runs the popular event, had to announce the sad news about this year’s fete last month.

"This decision has not been made lightly, but holding the fete is just not possible at this time," the committee said on its Facebook page.

"We are brainstorming other ideas for the rest of the year, but in the meantime, keep safe and be kind."

The fete was first held in May 2011, the brainchild of Leeston Hammer Hardware store owner Jeff Quigley.

He drew in stallholders who used to trade at the Christchurch Arts Centre before it closed after sustaining serious earthquake damage earlier that year.

The fete also promotes the town and showcases the area to potential new residents.

The street event has grown steadily, to the point where more than 120 vendors participated and thousands of visitors attended last year.

Free entry was always a drawcard.

The fete is run to raise funds for a Santa parade each year.

Businesses in the area were supportive of such community activities, the committee said.